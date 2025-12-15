Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $39,906,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $266.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.