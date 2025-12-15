Vigilare Wealth Management Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 2.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,818,000 after acquiring an additional 459,888 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 332,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $75.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.