Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $558,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 200.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.73.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $254.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

