Vestwell Advisors LLC Invests $632,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $97.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

