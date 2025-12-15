Vestwell Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after purchasing an additional 966,444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,981,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $306.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $312.83. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

