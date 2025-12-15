Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.79.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $542.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,977.66. This trade represents a 89.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 109,043 shares of company stock valued at $60,816,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

