Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 39,310 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,443.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $106.85 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.