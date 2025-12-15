Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 31,938 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.43 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

