Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3,198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,677 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

