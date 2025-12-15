Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,913,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,896,000 after acquiring an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after purchasing an additional 496,258 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

