Vaulta Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (A)

Vaulta (A) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a total market capitalization of $261.49 million and $17.09 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vaulta has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,444.00 or 1.00137053 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,609,893,981.1748 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.17095583 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $18,464,398.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

