Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $353.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.45. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.