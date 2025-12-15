Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Union Pacific stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $239.90 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average of $225.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

