Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading Up 18.6% – What’s Next?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.59. Approximately 10,708,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,687,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

