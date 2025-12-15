SLT One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.75 Thousand (SLT)

SLT (SLT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, SLT has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One SLT token can currently be bought for approximately $14.30 or 0.00016006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SLT has a market capitalization of $142.97 million and approximately $44.75 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SLT

SLT was first traded on March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official website is slt.game. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. The official message board for SLT is t.me/smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 14.28506977 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,572.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

