Cookie (COOKIE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.84 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and $3.84 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,444.00 or 1.00137053 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,512,451 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 635,512,451 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.04676609 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $4,276,304.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.