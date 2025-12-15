Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.00 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $974.35 thousand worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00930334 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,111,947.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

