Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $310.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,528 shares of company stock valued at $61,296,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

