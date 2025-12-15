National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.