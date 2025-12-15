National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $115.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
