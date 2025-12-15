NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $175.02 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,754,474 shares of company stock worth $499,562,617. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. President Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

