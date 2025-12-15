47,050 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC Bought by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.8%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

