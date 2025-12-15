Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,871 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $359.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

