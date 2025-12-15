Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 56,897 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,897 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $233,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $116.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $930.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 126,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,386,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

