Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 36,962 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,706,000 after buying an additional 227,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,348,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,037,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $192.17. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

