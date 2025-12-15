Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 330,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 192,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

HWM stock opened at $198.29 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

