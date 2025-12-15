Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

