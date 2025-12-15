Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $132,573.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

