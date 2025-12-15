22,380 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Acquired by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.8% of Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,437,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,252.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

