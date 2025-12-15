Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,609 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $109.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

