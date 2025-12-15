Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,921,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 117.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 63,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 23.3% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.4% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 123,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $262.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 175,284 shares of company stock valued at $41,648,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.