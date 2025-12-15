Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,633 shares of company stock valued at $303,612,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $359.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

