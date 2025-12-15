Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Ontology has a market cap of $57.87 million and $3.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.31 or 0.03507896 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00006002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.