Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,827 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $62,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after buying an additional 1,970,997 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 774,471 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

