Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 48,335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 278.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $298.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average is $286.27. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

