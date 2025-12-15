WT Wealth Management Sells 82,361 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,361 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,479,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after acquiring an additional 212,167 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,145,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 141,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 287,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

