Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,070,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,071,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.