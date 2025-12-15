Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $90,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,223,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

