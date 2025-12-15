WT Wealth Management Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 1,138,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,264 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

