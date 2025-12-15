Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 830,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,809,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,085,000 after acquiring an additional 593,748 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.52 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $212,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 147,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,068.70. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,325,274. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

