Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Stock Holdings Lifted by ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC

ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 10.4% of ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

