Autonolas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.81 Million (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $220.53 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonolas has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Autonolas

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,445,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,894,521 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. The official message board for Autonolas is olas.network/blog. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,445,012.47631517 with 229,894,521.74149436 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.09439123 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $220,677.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

