Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 0.51919713 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,565,197.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

