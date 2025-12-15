Rydar Equities Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $302,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 20,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.58. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $516.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.