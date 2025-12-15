Rydar Equities Inc. Buys Shares of 12,725 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.3% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $12,885,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 165,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,965. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.