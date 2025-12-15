Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 6.3%

PWR stock opened at $437.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $473.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.42 and a 200-day moving average of $404.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.