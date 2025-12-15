Praxis Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $1,328,587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $560,820,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,114 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $186.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

