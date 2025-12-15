Rydar Equities Inc. Invests $468,000 in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

