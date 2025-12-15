Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $571.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.16 and a 200 day moving average of $566.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $513.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

