Munro Partners Invests $112.58 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Munro Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,581,000. Mastercard comprises about 3.5% of Munro Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.4%

Mastercard stock opened at $571.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.33. The firm has a market cap of $513.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.