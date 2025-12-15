Prospera Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Prospera Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

